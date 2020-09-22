Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone after alleged involvement with the drug nexus

Ever since the emergence of the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, plenty of fingers have been pointed at the Bollywood industry. The latest name to be linked to the drug scandal is Deepika Padukone after her conversation with a person named ‘K’ surfaced on Monday night. Here ‘K’ has been identified as her manager Karishma Prakash, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Soon after the news broke out, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and took a jibe at the actress. She wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?’ #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone” Check out her tweet below.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut earlier released a statement that read, “Narcoterrorism which is being unleashed upon us by vested interests within our nation and neighbouring countries to destroy our young population and systematically ruin our future, is one of the biggest challenges that we face today.”