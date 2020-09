After she and Artem danced their Foxtrot to Lee Ann Womack‘s “I Hope You Dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba told her that if that was how she danced with an injury, she would have loved to find out what it was like without the injury.

In fact, Kaitlyn and Artem ended up with the best score for a single dance so far with 22. They tied Justina Machado and her partner Sasha Farber at the top of the leader board with 42 points, so apparently nothing can keep Kaitlyn from her DWTS dream.