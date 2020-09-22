Jumio to Enable Biometric-Based Identity Proofing Services for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Article content continued

“Before giving carte blanche access to your application, it’s increasingly important to quickly verify the authenticity of online users, especially in light of recent, large-scale data breaches,” said Dean Hickman-Smith, CRO of Jumio. “We help modern enterprises, such as Azure AD B2C customers, verify the identities of remote users, so that companies can confidently greenlight legitimate individuals and assign them the appropriate access privileges.”

“We’re pleased to offer Jumio’s identity verification solutions to Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C customers,” said Sue Bohn, Partner Director Program Management at Microsoft Corp. “Through the power of biometrics and AI in Jumio, Microsoft Azure B2C customers can verify the digital identities of consumers remotely in a fast and scalable manner.”

Jumio establishes digital identity by requiring the user to capture a picture of a government-issued ID and a corroborating selfie with their webcam or smartphone. Requiring a government-issued ID (e.g., a driver’s license) establishes a powerful trust anchor that carries over into the future for all subsequent authentication events. This trust anchor is fortified with biometrics (matching the face in the selfie to the picture on the ID) and certified liveness detection ensures the person providing that credential is physically present.

Biometric-based identity verification has quickly emerged as a best practice. In fact, Gartner recommends that identity proofing solutions that rely on shared secret verification, such as out-of-wallet knowledge questions, or memorable personal data, be phased out. The 2019 Gartner Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration states that “the concept of high memorability, low availability data has become archaic since the rise of social media and the subsequent plethora of breached data available through underground organizations.”