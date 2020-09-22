Johns Manville Breaks Ground on New Polyiso Production Plant in Texas

Article content

DENVER — Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway Company, broke ground this month on a new production plant in Hillsboro, Texas.

The plant, which is projected to be completed by mid-2022, will manufacture polyiso products including ENRGY 3® roof insulation, ProtectoR® HD high density cover board, AP® Foil Faced Foam sheathing and GoBoard® tile backer. These products are preferred in the market due to their high R-value per inch and the strength and durability they offer.

“We continue to invest in our business, customers and communities,” said Joe Smith, President of Roofing Systems at Johns Manville. “Increasing the availability of our products while creating new jobs is a win-win.”

When complete, the Hillsboro plant will employ more than 50 people and include a JM roofing distribution center. The warehouse will stock many JM products, including TPO and accessories to expand customer service. Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development will develop the site and FA Peinado Construction will be the general contractor.