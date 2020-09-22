Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Lowest-Ever Emmy Ratings

ABC

The late-night show host reacts as the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards that he hosted over the weekend sets a new record for attracting the lowest-ever audience.

–

Jimmy Kimmel has addressed the lowest-ever Emmy ratings after hosting the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night (20Sep20).

Just 6.1 million viewers tuned in for the 72nd annual awards, which were celebrated virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a 1.2 rating for the 18-49 demographic. This is compared to the seven million viewers and a 1.7 rating for 18-49s from the 2019 awards.

Referring to the dismal ratings during his monologue as he returned to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the first time since his summer vacation, Kimmel said, “Well, I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They’re saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest? Oh, all right. Well, we set a record, let’s just say that.”

Despite the poor reception to the first virtual awards, Kimmel insisted that the gig was “a lot of fun.” However, things were vastly different this time around as the chat show host reflected, “When it was over there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmys around, everybody’s happy, everybody’s celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like ‘Well, I guess I’ll go into my car and drive home.’ It was nothing.”





Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards live from an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles while the nominees watched the ceremony at home. Runners, wearing a full hazmat suit, were sent to their doorsteps, ready to hand the awards if they were named the winners.

“Schitt’s Creek” dominated the night. It became the first comedy series to win all of the four main acting categories and all seven major awards in a single year. Combined with its triumphs at the Creative Arts Emmys, the show became the most-awarded comedy in a single year.