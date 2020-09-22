Jiggle Physics 52: PS5 upcoming titles; Oculus Quest 2; Mario's 35th

Special guest Sean Endicott chats with the JP crew about the PS5 preorder debacle and a slew of upcoming games. They also look at Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 announcement and how Nintendo is celebrating Mario’s 35th anniversary.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!

  • Sony’s PS5 preorder situation is an inexcusable mess | Android Central
  • PS5: News, price, specs, release date, and everything we know about PlayStation 5 | Android Central
  • Everything announced at the PS5 Showcase Event | Android Central
  • With PS5 and Xbox Series X/S out in the open, Xbox Series S is the clear value winner | Windows Central
  • Oculus Quest 2 announced at Facebook Connect | Android Central
  • Facebook won’t make PC-only VR headsets going forward | Android Central
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch: Ultimate guide | iMore
  • Nintendo should give us classic Mario games the same way Xbox Game Pass gives us classic games | iMore

