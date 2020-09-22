Jessie James Decker Shares Her “Mermaid Juice” Cocktail Recipe

“Whenever I do a drink, I want it to be really fun and festive,” Jessie says about Mermaid Juice’s dreamy ocean blue hue. Here’s how to make it at home:

Mermaid Juice Cocktail

1 tablespoon of blue curacao

1/4 cup white rum

2 cups lemonade

1 can ginger ale

Garnish with lemon wheel and maraschino cherries

Playing bartender is very relaxed when it comes to crafting this cocktail. “I don’t like to measure how much alcohol I put into things,” Jessie notes. “I just like to fill it up ’til it feels right.

We’ll toast to that. Cheers! (Please drink responsibly.)