Jessie James Decker Shares Her “Mermaid Juice” Cocktail Recipe

“Whenever I do a drink, I want it to be really fun and festive,” Jessie says about Mermaid Juice’s dreamy ocean blue hue. Here’s how to make it at home:
Mermaid Juice Cocktail
1 tablespoon of blue curacao
1/4 cup white rum
2 cups lemonade
1 can ginger ale
Garnish with lemon wheel and maraschino cherries
Playing bartender is very relaxed when it comes to crafting this cocktail. “I don’t like to measure how much alcohol I put into things,” Jessie notes. “I just like to fill it up ’til it feels right.
We’ll toast to that. Cheers! (Please drink responsibly.)