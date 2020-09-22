Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and More Stars Encourage Fans to Vote

It’s almost time to rock the vote.

With the presidential election quickly approaching, many celebrities are speaking out on National Voter Registration Day and encouraging their fans to get involved in Decision 2020.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Kerry Washington grabbed the attention of followers when she shared a steamy gif from her ABC series. “SCANDAL THE MOVIE,” she wrote on Instagram. “Link in bio for more info…”

That link turned out to be the site of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election.

Taylor Swift offered up resources to her fans on Instagram Stories and expressed her thoughts on just how crucial it is to have your voice heard. “We need everyone and it is more important than I could ever possibly say,” she explained.

And fresh off her lit 2020 Emmys appearance, Jennifer Aniston offered helpful links on her Instagram Stories including the option to register to vote. “Do it for RBG,” she wrote while paying tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on Sept. 18.