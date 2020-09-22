Jamie Foxx Sends His Former Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais Well Wishes On Her First Day On “The Real”

Roommates, daytime talk show “The Real” officially returned with new episodes and a new co-host in actress Garcelle Beauvais. To welcome her properly, Garcelle received some very sweet well wishes from her former co-star Jamie Foxx—and it was like watching their characters on “The Jamie Foxx Show” all over again!

Garcelle Beauvais recently ended her first season on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and transitioned right over to her new job as a co-host on “The Real” as the show begins its seventh season. She was greeted very warmly by her fellow co-hosts—but it was her former co-star Jamie Foxx who gave her the sweetest support of all.

In a special video message, Jamie said this to Garcelle:

“Oh you Fancy, huh? Garcelle, congratulations on your new job on “The Real.” And it makes sense because you are the realest. You are the best. You are blessed. I love you beyond. You’re going to bring something to that show that is so wonderful and beautiful. And at the same time, you know what you’re talking about. So, let it all hang out. I’m sending you blessings on your wonderful, wonderful accomplishment and continue to bless us with your beauty and your mind. Thank you so much.”

When Garcelle was asked by Jeannie Mai what her initial reaction was when she learned she got the job as the new co-host, she stated:

“It was totally of pure exhilaration. I was so excited. My kids were screaming. I was screaming. They didn’t even know why I was screaming because I didn’t tell them. Because I didn’t want them to ask me every day, ‘Did you get it? Did you get it?’ So when I started screaming, they started screaming and then I told them.”

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Garcelle has been urging NeNe Leakes to come join her on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since she recently announced that she would not be returning to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its upcoming 13th season.

