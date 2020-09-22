Instagram

On the season premiere of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the estranged wife of Brandon Blackstock admits that she ‘definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.’

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce hasn’t only been difficult for them, but also for their four children.

While the singer shares two children with Brandon, she was also stepmother to his kids from a previous relationship and admitted on the season premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday (September 21) that the split has been tough on everyone.

“Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came,” she said. “What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. Divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing is to protect our children and their little hearts. So, I’m usually very open and I usually talk about everything. But in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally.”

“But I probably won’t go too far into it, because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first. Although, I do love you all. But I am okay. Everybody keeps asking and I am. The answer is yes.”





Kelly, who added that 2020 has been something of a “dumpster fire” for her, also said she wanted to talk about the change in her circumstances because she knows it’s something that a lot of people can relate to.

“It’s OK because it matters. It was something important,” she continued. “I know a lot of you at home, unfortunately, have probably been through it, either as a kid or just as yourself in your own relationships. I feel you! And it is a bad connection to have with people.”

Kelly and Brandon split in June after seven years of marriage.