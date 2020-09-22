/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina By

© . Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden disembarks plane in New Castle, Delaware



By Jason Lange and Chris Kahn

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK () – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters in Michigan, while the two were even in North Carolina, according to /Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.

/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at /Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

MICHIGAN:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA:

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted.

WISCONSIN:

* Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

* 1% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

FLORIDA:

* /Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.

ARIZONA:

* /Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.

NOTES

The /Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 637 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.