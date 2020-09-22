Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv

2/2

SHANGHAI () – Intel Corp (CO:) has received a licence from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said the company got a licence to supply Huawei.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR