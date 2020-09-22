Instagram

The ‘Counting On’ star has no doubt that his 19-year-old partner is the woman who is meant to be with him for the rest of his life, saying, ‘I just knew that she was the one.’

–

Justin Duggar is officially courting Claire Spivey. The “Counting On” star, who got reconnected with his now-girlfriend in Spring 2019, finally announced that the two of them have entered a courtship phase with him gushing, “I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

The 17-year-old broke the happy news in a video shared by TLC ahead of the Tuesday, September 22 episode. “Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” he admitted. “God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one.”

“Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her,” the fourteenth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar went on to share what he thought of his girlfriend. “Each and every day I’ve seen more and more good. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Justin’s words of praise were mimicked by Claire when she expressed her own adoration for him. “Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to see the bright side of things no matter what,” she pointed out. “He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.”

On how the lovebirds met each other, the 19-year-old girl explained in the video that their families actually “have known each other for over 20 years.” About their relationship, she further stated, “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”

Another video put out by TLC via its Instagram account captured Justin coming forward about his relationship with Claire to his family. “I figured while we’re all together, I can introduce someone to you guys. This is Claire, and we are now in an official relationship,” he told his parents and siblings during a video chat.

The Duggar family additionally celebrated Justin and Claire’s courtship in a post on their Instagram account. Along with a picture of the new couple, the family stated, “Congratulations on your relationship, Justin and Claire! When Justin couldn’t stop talking about what a great girl Claire was, we knew it was only a matter of time before he would make it official!”