Hrithik Roshan’s golden gesture to help a ballet dancer in Delhi



Hrithik Roshan is known for his generosity. The actor is known to reach out to people in need. Amidst the lockdown, he helped some 100 background dancers who were out of job due to the pandemic. He directly transferred money in their accounts and took them by surprise.

Today a daily reports about yet another kind gesture of Hrithik Roshan. He helped raise funds for a 20 year old Ballet dancer Kamal Singh who hails from Delhi. The young boy whose father drives an e-rickshaw received an invitation from The English National Ballet School of London for a year-long training programme, which could lead to a career in professional dance in the UK. However due to lack of funds, the young boy had to almost give up on his dream. Incidentally, Kamal Singh is the first Indian to get such an opportunity. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “However, shortage of funds stopped him from enrolling for the course. He also needed money for his stay abroad. Hrithik is a dancer himself and knows how prestigious the institute is. He did not want Kamal to lose this chance of a lifetime and has already transferred some money to Kamal’s account, taking the family by surprise with his gesture.” Now that’s indeed a kind gesture.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has big plans for Krrish 4. But before he begins shooting for the superhero film, he will foray into the web world with an interesting concept. And then might even a comedy before he doning his superhero cape. Let’s wait and watch what Hrithik Roshan has in store for us at the movies.