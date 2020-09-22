Howard Levitt: Unionized workers have fewer rights than other workers — here’s how to dismantle your union

Article content continued

The petition will be worded in a manner such as, “We the undersigned employees of X Limited, no longer wish to be represented by Y union.”

Under that, in columns, will be the employees’ names, signatures, date and time and a witness to each signature. It is important that there be no management names among the signatures, only members of the bargaining unit. When the requisite number of employees in the bargaining unit sign, 50 per cent in many provinces, the petition will be submitted to the applicable Labour Relations Board.

At that point, the Board will confirm whether the requisite number of employees have signed, (just like in a union certification application) and, if so, call a board supervised vote. My vote last week was electronic and virtual in light of COVID-19. If the majority of the employees who vote (not total employees), vote to decertify, that will be the end of that union. Management is allowed to appoint a scrutineer for the vote. During the voting period, management cannot campaign but both the union and the decertifying employees can (another reason it is best if the employees have counsel) but not on company property or during working hours.

The only real defence that the union could have, assuming the campaign happened during the open period and the requisite employees signed a petition, is to argue management involvement. That does not mean that non-union employees can’t express their opinion, or the coffee supplier or anyone else, as long as management is not seen to be behind it. If the union has evidence of management involvement, there will be a hearing on that before decertification is granted.