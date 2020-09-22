Best answer: The PS5 is the largest video game console ever, standing 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep and 4.09 inches wide.

How big is the PS5?

The official design for the PS5 was finally unveiled during The Future of Gaming, Sony’s showcase earlier this year. While a deluge of memes immediately began, along with differing viewpoints on just how good the system looks, there’s a near universal-sentiment that the console is far larger than what many people expected.

Exactly how big, though? We had to wait until after the September 2020 PS5 games showcase for the exact specifications. Per Sony, the PS5 is 15.4 inches (390mm) tall, 10.24 inches (260mm) deep, and 4.09 inches (104mm) wide.

For a point of comparison, the PS4 Slim is 11.3 inches (288mm) long, 10.4 inches (265mm) wide and 1.54 inches (39mm) tall. The Xbox Series X is 5.9 inches (151mm), wide and 11.8 inches (301mm) tall. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is 10.8 inches (275mm) tall, 5.9 inches (151mm) deep and 2.5 inches (63.5mm) wide.

PS5 size What about the PS5 Digital Edition?

There are two PS5 consoles coming this holiday: the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. According to Sony, the only difference between the regular PS5 and the digital edition is the lack of a 4K Blu-ray drive. As a result, the PS5 Digital Edition is just 12mm thinner, with otherwise identical dimensions.

The PS5 is set to release on Nov. 12 in the U.S, Canada, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on Nov. 19. Preorders for the console and accessories are open, though grabbing one may be difficult.

