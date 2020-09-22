Hilary Duff Reacts to Matthew Koma’s New Butt Tattoo: ‘Finest Tiniest Booty Around’

WENN

The former star of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ leaves the cheeky response after her musician husband pledged his compliance by revealing his permanent backside tribute for her.

–

Hilary Duff has the perfect response to Matthew Koma‘s new butt tattoo. Shortly after her musician husband pledged his compliance to her as he showed off his latest body art tribute on social media, the former leading lady of Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” left a cheeky message about his backside.

“Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy,” wrote the 32-year-old actress in the comment section of her husband’s Instagram post. She was reacting to his online share dated Monday, September 21 that displayed his left butt bearing her name in cursive. “Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway,” his caption read.

<br />

Matthew Koma’s wife Hilary Duff reacted on his new butt tattoo.

Hilary was not the only one who shared her two cents on Matthew’s post. A number of fellow celebrities have also responded to his post. “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore could not help but voice her amusement by writing, “Dying.” Comedienne Whitney Cummings, meanwhile, joked, “Wait I just got this too.” On the other hand, “Superbad” actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse declared, “This better get a lot of comments.”

Matthew Koma’s famous friends respond to his new butt tattoo.

Matthew had been using ink work on his body as a platform to honor his family. Just one week before showing off his butt tattoo, the “Clarity” songwriter revealed via Instagram that he has etched Gristle from the “Trolls” movie onto what seemed to be the back of his thigh. “When your daughter’s favorite movie is Trolls and your best friend is the voice of Gristle, you have @jaynawon tattoo this on you. Thanks for the Bergen,” he explained.

<br />

Back in November 2019, Matthew also made use of the photo-sharing site to offer fans a look at another of his family-related body art. This time around, it featured his daughter Banks’ hand being held in the palm of Hilary’s seven-year-old son Luca. The ink was permanently etched on his upper left arm. “Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids,” he wrote alongside the picture.