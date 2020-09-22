Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in October 2020

Isaac Novak
Every month, AMC adds a number of true-crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.

Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99 per month or $4.99 per month if you grab an annual membership.  Sundance Now is available on Google Play and on iOS

Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in October

October 1st

  • The Split: session 2, episode 1 (Sundance Now exclusive)

October 5th

  • Finding Oscar
  • Lynch: A History

October 6th

  • Interview with a Murderer

October 12th

  • American Dream
  • I Am Another You

October 15th

  • Des: episode 1 (Sundance Now Exclusive)

October 19th

  • As I Lay Dying
  • Becoming Who I Was

October 22nd

  • Slings and Arrows: season 3

October 26th

  • Heathers
  • Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story

October 27th

  • The Dakota Entrapment Tapes (Sundance Now Exclusive)

October 29th

  • Witches: A Century of Murder

