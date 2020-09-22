Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in October 2020

We know you’ve been gearing up for Halloween since Sept. 1, but October is when the real spooktacular celebrations begin. So get ready to run amok! amok! amok! with all the Halloween favorites heading to Hulu in October!

Most notably, Hulu’s Monsterland, an eight-part anthology series starring Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, and more, will drop on Friday, Oct. 2. Based on the stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, this series looks like a chilling monster mash between mermaids, fallen angels, and a handful of other bloodthirsty beasts.

Other notable additions to the streamer in October include Marvel’s Helstrom, Justin Simien’s Bad Hair, and more. Check out the full list of what’s coming to and leaving Hulu in October below.

What’s Coming

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

Connecting: Series Premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

Oct. 16

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Oct. 23

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

Oct. 26

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy (2020)

What’s Leaving

Oct. 31

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)