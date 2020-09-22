Here’s how much hiring Aamir Khan’s nutritionist would cost you

Bollywood stars lead a pretty hectic lifestyle. They’re either spending all their time on the film set or busy with an ad shoot or some other professional commitment. However, one thing they never compromise despite the hectic lifestyle is the quality of food. To maintain their perfect bodies, it is essential they put in the extra effort to keep a check on what they’re eating.

We all remember Aamir Khan’s ripped physique from Dangal. Well, many might not know but the man behind that buffed up look is nutritionist Ryan Fernando. The biggest challenge Ryan and Aamir faced was enabling him to lose fat and put on muscle quickly after he had gained weight for the initial schedules of the film. Talking money, if you’re looking to even have a consultation visit with Ryan, you’ll have to cough up around Rs 20,000.

Not just Bollywood, Ryan also worked with the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Rohit Sharma. Now we’re convinced about the fact that Aamir only chooses to work with the best in the business.