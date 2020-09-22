Here’s an update about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next

Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have collaborated for the first time for Nag Ashwin’s directorial. The film has been grabbing the limelight ever since it has been announced and there is a lot of speculation around what exactly will the plot of the film be. Deepika and Prabhas are both humongous stars and their collaboration has already proved to be great for the project and people are super stoked to catch them on screen together. However, we’ve got an update about the same. The film now has another veteran on board who will be helping the team out behind-the-scenes. Legendary director cum screenwriter Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is now a part of the project.

The official account of Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the news and Tweeted saying, “A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.