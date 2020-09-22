Gwyneth Paltrow Honestly Reflects on Co-Parenting With Chris Martin

As for what led them to try this approach to divorce, Paltrow said she really wanted their kids, Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, “to not be traumatized, if it were possible.” However, she admitted staying committed to the co-parenting plan wasn’t always easy.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks,” she shared. “Because some days, you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you’re trying to foster.”

Paltrow then explained that while their marriage is over, they’re still a family.

“That’s how it will be forever,” she continued. “Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and really what’s best for them. We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”