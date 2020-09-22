Google Pixel 5 specs leak with 6.0-inch 90Hz screen, 4080mAh battery

It looks like Google is doing a better job at keeping the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 under wraps this year. Typically around this time, video reviews of the handset would have surfaced online, but 2020 has not only slowed down the progress of companies but also leakers it appears.

Google Pixel 5. This is it. All technical specs of the new #Android11 “flagship” feat. SD765G, 8/128GB, 12.2+16MP/8MP cams, 4000+mAh battery and 5G #Pixel5 #GooglePixel and the first official pics: https://t.co/YAvnjseRf2 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2020

Despite that, Roland Quandt and Winfuture have leaked specs about the upcoming flagship Google smartphone, and it’s not exactly what we expected.

According to this leak, the Pixel 5 will sport a 6.0-inch flexible OLED display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate that maxes out at 90Hz. Previous rumours suggested the device would feature a 5.8-inch screen. Google will use Gorilla Glass 6, which is mostly scratch-resistant and is not largely available on the Canadian market.

Similar to the Pixel 4a, it’ll sport a hole-punch camera in the top-left corner, supports a colour depth of 24 bits and has HDR support.

It’s still weird saying this, but the Pixel 5 lacks an in-display fingerprint scanner or face unlock and will be one of the only flagships this year with a physical rear fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, as well as a 5G modem with support for sub-6Ghz (commonly called Sub-6) networks. Google will also integrate its Titan M security module.

Camera-wise, the phone features a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and EIS. There’s also a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, the device has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide field of view. Video-wise, the primary shooter can deliver 4K videos up to 60fps and 1080p videos up to 240fps, and the front camera has a maximum of 1080p with 30fps.

Additionally, Google is bringing a 4080mAh battery to the Pixel 5 with 18w fast charging and reverse wireless charging. Previously, rumours indicated the phone would feature a 3080mAh battery, so this is a great improvement.

Winfuture states that the phone comes with wired Pixel headphones in most countries, and the device features Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The phone comes in green and black, the publication isn’t sure about any other colour variants. It also weighs 151g. In Germany, the device starts at €629 (roughly $981 CAD).

A previous leak indicated that the phone might release on October 15th in Europe; however, Google will officially unveil its Pixel smartphones on September 30th, we’ll find out more then.

Image Credit: Winfuture

Source: Winfuture