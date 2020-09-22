Genscript Biotech Climbs Back From Plunge After Chairman Detention By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© .

By Alfred Romann

.com – Hong Kong-listed biotech company Genscript Biotech saw its shares continue to claw back some of the hefty losses sustained Monday after the company’s chairman was effectively detained in Beijing on corruption allegations.

Genscript shares (HK:) had plunged as much as 27% on Monday to a 20-month low but recovered almost 10% on Tuesday and continued to gain ground on Wednesday. They were up 2.79% to HK$11.80 ($1.52) by 11:22 PM ET (3:22 AM GMT).

CEO Frank Fangliang Zhang was placed under “residential surveillance” while four other employees were detained by Customs Anti-Smuggling Department. The detentions were related to breaches of import and export regulations related to human genetic material.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, the company said it is continuing to operate as usual. Ying Huang, chief financial officer at Genscript parent company Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:), will lead the company in the interim.

 Listed in Nasdaq, Legend also saw its shares plunge about 15% on Monday but rise 6.15% on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR