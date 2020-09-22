Game 1 of Storm-Lynx semifinal scheduled for Tuesday

The WNBA confirmed that Game 1 of the semifinal matchup between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx will take place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Game 1 was originally scheduled for Sunday, but the WNBA postponed the fixture after multiple Seattle players returned inconclusive coronavirus test results.

“The players in question have all undergone extensive additional testing and have been cleared to rejoin the team, other than one player who most recently tested negative and is awaiting the results of a second test taken 24 hours apart from the first, pursuant to the WNBA health and safety protocols,” the league explained in its official statement.

The WNBA will continue testing and monitoring players and other personnel remaining inside the bubble site in Bradenton, Fla., for the completion of the postseason tournament.

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-62 in Game 1 of the other semifinal on Sunday. Game 2 of that series occurs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.