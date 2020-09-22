Freshman 15: First-year players who will make an immediate impact

Every year, freshman come in and make an impact on the college football season. This year will be no different in that aspect, but it will be more of a challenge for those players to shine. With the global pandemic, all of the structures in place to get freshmen and newcomers integrated into the system has been altered with less practice time and limited — if any — spring and summer programs.
As I said, though, there will be freshmen who shine. Guys who possess so much talent that their head coaches just have to find ways to get them on the field. So here is your freshmen 15 of guys who should make an immediate impact in their first collegiate seasons:
Addison is a big play receiver that should be able to come in and contribute right away. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett can sling it but helms an offense that became pedestrian at times last season. Addison is an athlete that can be used all over the offense and with his ability to make big plays the Panthers will find ways to use him.
Auburn is at its best when it has a big-time running game and Bigsby could be a huge factor in providing that. With a name like “Tank”, you’d expect him to be this big, powerful, bulldozing runner yet, in fact, he’s a speedster with great hands who can break out in space for big plays.
Bresee was the top prospect in the nation and joins a Clemson program that has been outstanding at cranking out defensive linemen. While he won’t be the top dog with the Tigers, yet, head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables love rotating guys in and on which will give Bresee plenty of opportunities to shine.
Another defensive lineman for a South Carolina school: Burch is a huge defensive end who can play anywhere along the line. He has the size and speed to rush the passer, stuff the run and play in pursuit. Burch spurned offers from the biggest programs for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks and should become next in a long line of great South Carolina defensive lineman.
The Boilermakers love to throw it (they were second in the nation in pass attempts per game in 2019) so the freshman Carr should capitalize. He was a wide receiver in high school but many feel his size makes him more likely a tight end in college. He will have some learning to do on that end but it also means he has receiver skills that will be hard for linebackers to deal with.
Zachary Evans, TCU
TCU isn’t known for hauling in 5-star recruits but they got one in Evans. The running back from Houston should come in a instantly be a big time player for the Horned Frogs, but he brings in some baggage that head coach Gary Patterson typically doesn’t allow in his program. Evans was suspended for three games last year, including the state title game and was subsequently let out of his letter of intent from Georgia.
Justin Fields has receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson back this year but it may be a freshman that gets them back to the College Football Playoff. He is 6’2, runs great routes and has a fantastic ability to go high for balls. Fleming is ready to be a factor right away and with his skill set should get plenty of passes thrown his way.
GIlbert is massive. At 6’5 and 255 pounds he is a nightmare for defenses to deal with. One of the most celebrated tight ends to enter college, Gilbert heads to an LSU program that lost a lot of talent at the receiver spot so he will get an opportunity to make an immediate impact.
Grimes should be preparing for his senior year in high school. Instead he decided to commit to North Carolina and, due to feeling high school football wasn’t going to happen in Virginia, reclassified so he could play college ball right away. Grimes is built like a safety but has corner skills. With several members of the Tar Heels’ secondary opting out due to the pandemic, Grimes will get more of an opportunity than he expected.
Jarrett is a huge commitment for Maryland. A big receiver who spurned LSU, Ohio State and Alabama to stay in state. Jarrett will be the main guy for an offense that needed a talent upgrade. If quarterback Josh Jackson can get it to him — watch out.
Georgia typically has great talent in their secondary and Ringo continues that tradition. He has size (6’2) and can play either safety or his likely roll of cornerback. He is outstanding in coverage and has a fantastic ability to stuff the run. Expect him to play a hybrid nickel position in his freshman season.
The Longhorns are deep at running back, but Robinson was an elite runner in high school that Tom Herman will find carries for his freshman. As a senior, Robinson rushed for 2,235 yards and 35 TDs while posting a 17.7 yards per carry average.
Sims stunned many by de-committing from hometown Florida State and heading north to Georgia Tech. With the Yellow Jackets transitioning to more of a pro-style attack after years of a flexbone offense, Sims can come in and make an offense that struggled last season his own.
The Fighting Irish pretty much have an open spot at the running back spot which gives Tyree a great shot at touches. Tyree isn’t the biggest guy, but he is fast and Brian Kelly will find ways to get him on the field. Notre Dame has national championship aspirations and having a guy like Tyree who you can run gadget plays for could be what puts them into the upper echelon in 2020.
Bryce Young, Alabama
If Mac Jones continues to make untimely mistakes, Nick Saban may elect to put Young in. Saban isn’t against putting freshmen into battle (just ask Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa) and Young may be the best freshman quarterback in the country. He is a dual-threat QB with a big arm and big legs.