Four Seasons’ Tommy DeVito Dies of Covid-19

The original member of the Doo-Wop band The Four Seasons has passed away at the age of 92 in Las Vegas following his battle with the deadly virus amid pandemic.

Tommy DeVito, one of the original members of Doo-Wop group The Four Seasons, has died, aged 92.

The singer passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas on Monday night (21Sep20) after losing his battle with COVID-19.

DeVito was a co-founder of trio The Variatones, who became The Four Seasons after adding frontman Frankie Valli.

They enjoyed chart success with hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man” throughout the 1960s.

Tommy quit the band in 1970. He was portrayed by actor Vincent Piazza in Clint Eastwood‘s 2014 biopic “Jersey Boys“, which was based on the stage musical about the birth of The Four Seasons.

DeVito and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Bandmates Frankie and Bob Gaudio posted on Instagram in the wake of Tommy’s death, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

<br />

Actor Alfred Nittoli paid tribute to the late musician in a post on Facebook. “My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night with deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey,” he wrote.

Frankie’s brother Bobby Valli penned a similar message on his own Facebook page, “MUSIC LEGEND! (ORIGINAL JERSEY BOY) TOMMY DEVITO (R.I.P.). YOU WERE LOVED AND WILL BE MISSED.”

A few days before Tommy’s passing, Alfred said he went to the Sin City to support Tommy’s family while Tommy was fighting for his life in hospital. “I left for Las Vegas to give support to my friend Darcel whose Dad is still fighting. Keep praying for Tommy De Vito,” he opened up.