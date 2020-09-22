Football’s Rise to the Top

There are hundreds of thousands of sports that are enjoyed all around the world every day. But no sport has dominated like football. It is ingrained in the history of the UK and what it means to be from our tiny island. From Christmas in the trenches (no money bets on that match – the stakes were cigarettes, half jars of Bovril and holey socks) to Brazillians barefoot in the surf, football has become the world’s national sport. What is it about the game that continues to captivate generation after generation?

Firstly, it is down to its simplicity. There is no need for expensive equipment or a special playing surface – jumpers for goalposts on a bumpy rec. ground will suffice. The simplicity and inexpensive nature of football means that it is something that everyone can enjoy regardless of wealth. Its simplicity is also what makes it one of the most popular sports amongst sports betters and for betting tips for this amazing sport, the internet is full of great platforms to help you. The rules are simple and the outcomes easy to understand and this makes placing a bet easy.

Additionally, football involves a star-studded cast of super heroes who stand as role models for young people. Ask a class of kids who the Prime Minister is, and you will likely get a few mumbled answers, ask them who won the Premier League’s Golden Boot the previous season and you’ll get the entire room’s reply in chorus. The status achieved by football players is immense and their stardom and appeal helps to give the game its enduring quality. Being so well known also means that there is plenty printed about football players, so finding information on their play style and form is easy to do, meaning that betting on them couldn’t be easier!

Stories are the foundation of our lives and there is no better place to find a good story than in the world of sport. Whether it is the controversy of the cannibalistic football player who takes a chunk out of an opponent’s arm in the box, or the glory story of the underdog, the pitch offers a stage for the performance of some of the most engaging stories ever told. You didn’t have to be at the 1966 World Cup Final to know that the crowd through it was ‘all over’ only to watch Hurst smash it into the net to make it four! And it is not all about the heroes – the pitch provides a stage for the villains we love to hate, too. Who could forget Beckham’s schoolboy kick out at someone during France ‘98? Heroes or villains, one thing is for sure – we are a nation who love to watch the action unfold.

Perhaps the most enduring quality that football has to offer is its ability to engage its fans. Whether it is playing the game yourself, shouting from the terraces or placing a bet on the player most likely to be sent off before the half time whistle, there is something for everyone when it comes to enjoying the world’s most popular game. The world of betting has helped football to rise to the top as there is always something to wager on and always something to win.

Long may the world’s most enduring and engaging game continue to rise.