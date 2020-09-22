Five Missouri players cleared for Alabama game after inconclusive COVID tests

As Alex Scarborough explained for ESPN, Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz told reporters on Tuesday that five football players previously sidelined because of inconclusive COVID-19 tests have since returned negative tests and can play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday’s season opener for both programs.

Seven Missouri players are still out for that contest. Not all tested positive for the virus, per Drinkwitz.

While some SEC teams have kept specific testing data close to the vest, Drinkwitz explained that he’s thinking about more than football this fall.

“This is a public health issue,” he said. “It’s not a competitive advantage issue. … People should know what’s going on within our football team as it relates to a pandemic.”

It’s believed Saturday’s contest between the schools isn’t in jeopardy.

Earlier in the day, Notre Dame confirmed that Saturday’s scheduled game at Wake Forest has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame and Wake Forest were working on rescheduling that matchup as of Tuesday afternoon.