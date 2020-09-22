First Jailbreak for iOS 14 Limited to Devices With A9(X) Chip and Below

The team behind the “Checkra1n” jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 of its software with support added for iOS 14, but only on a limited number of devices.

checkra1n 0.11.0 is now available, adding support for ‌iOS 14‌ on A9(X) devices and below.

A10 devices and above NOT SUPPORTED YET, read our statement 👇https://t.co/SIjT4PeZEX

— checkra1n (@checkra1n) September 22, 2020

In ‌iOS 14‌, Apple added a new mitigation to SEPOS on A10 and above (except on Apple TVs and iBridge): if the device was booted from DFU mode and the Secure Enclave receives a request to decrypt user data, it will panic the device. Since checkm8 does not give us control over the Secure Enclave, this is not trivial to workaround. However, with the recently published blackbird vulnerability, we are able to get control of the Secure Enclave on A10 and A10X and disable this mitigation. Support for A10 and A10X devices is being worked on and is expected to be ready in the coming weeks.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of the software release, the team said that it needed “more time to work around a new security mitigation” added by Apple before it could support jailbreaking ‌iOS 14‌ on newer devices.

As a result of the security mitigation, the new version of “Checkra1n” works for ‌iOS 14‌ and iPadOS 14 on the following devices.

The team said it hoped to support newer devices in the coming weeks, with support for ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X to “be addressed in a future statement.”

“Checkra1n” is made by the same security researchers responsible for last year’s “checkm8” exploit, which was found on nearly every chip made by Apple and paved the way for a permanent, non-patchable jailbreak on hundreds of millions of affected iOS devices.

“Checkm8” was the first publicly available boot room exploit for iOS devices since the ‌iPhone‌ 4 in 2010.