Fantasy Injury Updates: Phillip Lindsay, George Kittle, more impacting Week 3 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Fantasy football owners will be particularly concerned about their lineup decisions in Week 3 after a slew of injuries decimated the depth of both fantasy teams and the waiver wire. While many owners will be turning to replacements and handcuffs to solve some of these injury issues, others will be hoping that some of the players that were out of action in Week 2 will be able to return for the upcoming game slate. Notably, Phillip Lindsay, George Kittle, and Jack Doyle are among the running backs and tight ends that will have an impact on start ’em, sit ’em decisions as well as waiver wire strategy.

Phillip Lindsay injury update

Lindsay exited the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Titans after suffering a toe injury and that held him out of action in Week 2 against the Steelers. Moving forward, it seems likely that he will miss at least one more week before being cleared to return to action.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed, Lindsay is likely to miss two-to-four weeks with what is being deemed a turf toe injury. Lindsay’s practice status will still bear watching in case he progresses quicker than expected, but Lindsay’s owners should have a backup plan in place.

With Lindsay out, Melvin Gordon will continue to handle a lion’s share of the work in the Denver backfield. Royce Freeman will have some value given his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, but he’s more of a TD-dependent flex than anything else, especially in a matchup against the Buccaneers’ tough run defense.

Will George Kittle play Week 3?

The 49ers suffered a slew of in-game injuries last week against the Jets, but arguably their biggest absence (at least on the offensive side of the ball) was Kittle. The talented tight end had suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Cardinals and was held out of the Jets game to give him more time to heal.

The good news for the 49ers is that Kittle is expected to be back in Week 3, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That will give the San Francisco offense a little bit more of a punch, especially if Kittle’s knee is back to 100 percent (or at least close to it).

Kittle’s impending return likely means that Jordan Reed will go back to being a low-end TE2 because he won’t have the volume he had with Kittle out (seven catches, 50 yards, two TDs). Kittle owners may want to keep an eye on Reed though, just in case Kittle suffers a setback or doesn’t progress quite as quickly as the 49ers are hoping.

Jack Doyle injury news

Doyle (ankle) sat out of the Colts’ Week 2 game against the Vikings and made way for Mo Alie-Cox to lead the Colts in receiving yards (111 yards on five catches). For the moment, Doyle’s status for Week 3 is up in the air, and Frank Reich said that it was “too early to tell” if Doyle would miss multiple games when he was declared out last week.

If Doyle returns against the Jets, he will instantly become a low-end TE1 because of the Jets’ poor defense against tight ends and Philip Rivers’ penchant for targeting the position. If he’s out, feel free to trust Alie-Cox as a streaming option.