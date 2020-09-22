Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Week 3 lineup advice, matchups, DFS picks

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the NFL, be it related to workload, matchups, or consistency. Nonetheless, most fantasy football owners think they know it all after two weeks, and that’s how they wind up making questionable start ’em, sit ’em decisions that can make or break their week. Fortunately, we’re here to help with level-headed Week 3 lineup advice (and DFS picks) that takes into account not only all the stats and trends but also all the injuries that ravaged so many teams last week.

Yes, injuries were the dominant storyline after Week 2, and that carries over to Week 3. A host of fantasy stars have already been ruled out, and plenty more big-time contributors figure to be “questionable” heading into the weekend. Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Cam Akers (ribs), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), A.J. Brown (knee), Davante Adams (hamstring), Phillip Lindsay (toe), Michael Thomas (ankle), and George Kittle (knee) headline that group, and there will undoubtedly be more added to the list as we get closer to the kickoff.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Start: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at BAL), Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. KC), Dak Prescott, Cowboys (at SEA), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. DAL), Josh Allen, Bills (vs. LAR), Kyler Murray, Cardinals (vs. DET), Matt Ryan, Falcons (vs. CHI)

Stronger starts

Cam Newton, Patriots (vs. LV). Newton gets his best matchup yet for his running and downfield passing at home.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (at NO). Keep rolling with this passer possessed.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (vs. HOU). He has a high floor and has proved that’s pretty close to a nice ceiling given his health and his weapons.

Drew Brees, Saints (vs. GB). He has underwhelmed a bit, but Rodgers on the other side should fire him up on Sunday night at home.

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (vs. MIA). The mustache is back with more gun-slinging fantasy relevance. He’s locked into the new offense and has another nice matchup.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers (at DEN). This might feel like a trap on the road, but the Broncos’ pass defense is sputtering all over the field.

DFS bargains

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (at MIN, $5,900 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Teams continue to sell out to stop Derrick Henry, opening things up downfield for Tannehill, who’s been on point, The Vikings stink on the backend and they will be desperate, coming out to stuff Henry first.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (vs. NYG, $5,700 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel). Trubisky will have to keep chucking on the other side of Ryan, and the Falcons’ defense can’t stop anything in the air.

Deep streamers

Baker Mayfield, Browns (vs. WAS), Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (at JAX)

WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Quarterbacks

Weaker starts

Deshaun Watson, Texans (AT PIT). Watson is disappointing as a top-half QB1 after two bad matchups. Here’s a third one, so you can go elsewhere with a high-end backup option.

Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. CIN). The Eagles will stay grounded to try to get a win of any kind, and the Bengals will allow that. Wentz should have low volume and still carries low upside through his slumps.

Matthew Stafford, Lions (at ARI). He’s not getting much help, and it’s hard to trust him in what can be a desert trap for quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow, Bengals (at PHI). The Eagles’ pass rush will have fun against his pass protection, limiting his effectiveness.

Jared Goff, Rams (at BUF). This is a bad cross-country matchup for QBs with a limited ceiling and questionable floor.

Philip Rivers, Colts (at NYJ). The Colts should be rather run-heavy again at home to put away a weak opponent.

Daniel Jones, Giants (vs. SF). Jones won’t have Saquon Barkley (knee), and Sterling Shepard (toe) likely won’t be available against this still strong defense.

Deep traps

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers (at LAC), Derek Carr, Raiders (at NE)

WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Running backs

Regular starts

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (at SEA), Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. TEN), Derrick Henry, Titans (at MIN), Alvin Kamara, Saints (vs. GB), Nick Chubb, Browns (vs WAS), Joe Mixon, Bengals (at PHI), Josh Jacobs, Raiders (at NE), Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (at BAL), Austin Ekeler, Chargers (vs. CAR), Aaron Jones, Packers (at NO), Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (vs. DET), Todd Gurley, Falcons (vs. CHI), Chris Carson, Seahawks (vs. DAL), Miles Sanders, Eagles (vs. CIN), Jonathan Taylor, Colts (at NYJ), James Conner, Steelers (vs. HOU)

Stronger starts

David Montgomery, Bears (at ATL). He’s living up to his rookie hype a year later thanks to more honed running skills and better blocking.

James Robinson, Jaguars (vs. MIA). Robinson is being treated like the lead cat, and the rookie can rip into a weak front.

Kareem Hunt, Browns (vs. WAS). He and Nick Chubb are the centerpieces of their offense.

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (at DEN). The backfield was usurped by him in Week 2, and the Broncos couldn’t slow down either Derrick Henry or James Conner.

Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins, Ravens (vs. KC). The best way for the Ravens to steal this game at home will be exploiting the Chiefs’ run defense with power and speed, a la the Chargers.

Joshua Kelley, Chargers (vs. CAR). Lock in Kelley for nice volume along with Austin Ekeler against a putrid run defense.

Sony Michel and James White, Patriots (vs. LV). The Raiders are having trouble with power-running and good receiving backs, and Nick Kwiatkoski might need to miss another game.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins (at JAX). He’s worth a shot in deeper leagues with good volume.

DFS bargains

Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (at NYG, $4,900 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel). He’s the starting running back for an elite rushing attack while Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are battling knee injuries? Yes, please.

Mike Davis, Panthers (at LAC, $5,100 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel). The Chargers’ run defense is improved, but Davis will be busy again taking over Christian McCaffrey’s big receiving work.

WEEK 3 DFS CASH LINEUPS: Yahoo | DraftKings | FanDuel

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Running backs

Weaker starts

David Johnson, Texans (at PIT). It’s hard to like him after a bad game against the Ravens facing a tougher defense this week.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos (vs. TB). The Bucs’ run defense is better than you think, and he won’t do the receiving damage Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara did.

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, Bills (vs. LAR). The matchup is rather good, but this a frustrating split of young backs, especially with Josh Allen cutting into their work.

Antonio Gibson, Washington (at CLE). The Browns’ run defense is much improved, and the visitors should be throwing often this week.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (at DEN). Leonard Fournette has kept up with and passed this Jones.

Adrian Peterson and D’Andre Swift, Lions (at ARI). This committee is so disappointing after Kerryon Johnson scored in Week 2.

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, Rams (at BUF). Brown should play with his finger injury, making it cloudy even if Cam Akers (ribs) is out.

Frank Gore, Jets (at IND). It’s another revenge game for Gore in which he’ll do not much with volume.

All Giants (vs. SF). Including Devonta Freeman, should he play along with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman, it’s New York, New York, bench, bench, bench.

WEEK 3 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: Yahoo | DraftKings | FanDuel

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Start: Wide receivers

Regular starts

Michael Thomas, Saints (if he plays, vs. GB), Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, Falcons (vs. CHI), Davante Adams, Packers (if he plays, at NO, Tyreek Hill Chiefs (at BAL), Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Buccaneers (at DEN), DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (vs. DET), Kenny Golladay, Lions (if he returns, at ARI), Allen Robinson, Bears (at ATL), JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (vs. HOU), A.J. Brown, Titans (if he returns, at MIN), D.J. Moore, Panthers (at LAC), Adam Thielen, Vikings (vs. TEN), Amari Cooper, Cowboys (at SEA), Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Browns (vs. WAS), Cooper Kupp, Rams (at BUF), Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, Seahawks (vs. DAL), D.J. Chark, Jaguars (at TEN), Terry McLaurin, Washington (at CLE), Keenan Allen, Chargers (vs. CAR), Stefon Diggs, Bills (vs. LAR), Julian Edelman, Patriots (vs. LV)

Stronger starts

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (at SEA). Lamb is feeling it in their 11 personnel along with Amari Cooper, and the rookie should be busy with Dak Prescott again.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers (vs. HOU). He is a solid No. 2 for them and can exploit another awful secondary.

Tre’Quan Smith, Saints (vs. GB). Smith filled in for Michael Thomas (ankle) very well in Week 2 and is bound to be the wideout to trust should Thomas miss another game. Smith’s performance in Week 2 should get him more work in a great matchup even if Thomas plays.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (at PHI). He’s locked in as Joe Burrow’s go-to guy and should see good volume in the middle of the field, where the Eagles struggle in coverage.

Anthony Miller, Bears (at ATL). He was blanked last week, as Chicago didn’t throw enough, but Trubisky will need to chuck this week against the Falcons.

DeSean Jackson, Eagles (vs. CIN). He has a good shot to make a big scoring play off play-action against the Bengals weaker cornerbacks.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (at NO). He will remain a big-play part of their game plan against a shaky secondary, regardless of whether Davante Adams (hamstring) plays.

Mike Williams, Chargers (vs. CAR). The Panthers cannot cover deep shots, either, so he should get on the board with a big play and a TD, too.

DFS Bargains

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (at SEA, $5,500 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel). He is overdue for a big-play TD himself, and this price is too nice against a Seahawks’ secondary giving up downfield shots.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (vs. TB, $5,000 on DraftKings, $5,300 on FanDuel). Jeudy has a limited ceiling, but he should dominate targets from Jeff Driskel with no Courtland Sutton (knee), so prepare for some garbage-time use.

Corey Davis, Titans (at MIN, $5,200 on DraftKings, $5,300 on FanDuel). Davis put up 100 yards in Week 1 and scored in Week 2 when A.J. Brown (knee) was out. The Vikings’ secondary stinks and can’t cover him or Brown well.

Deep sleepers

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (vs. NYJ), Keelan Cole, Jaguars (at MIA), Golden Tate, Giants (vs. SF)

MORE WEEK 3: Full waiver list | FAAB budget planner | Buy-low, sell-high

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Wide receivers

Weaker starts

Robert Woods, Rams (at BUF). He is likely to draw Tre’Davious White.

Marquise Brown, Ravens (vs. KC). The Chiefs excel at containing big plays so don’t think about what Brown can do for you.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (vs. NYJ). Even with no Parris Campbell (ankle) it’s hard to trust him compared to Michael Pittman Jr.

A.J. Green, Bengals (at PHI). The Eagles’ pass rush won’t give Joe Burrow time to find him outside enough.

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions (at ARI). He scored in Week 2 but hasn’t done much without Kenny Golladay (hamstring).

John Brown, Bills (vs. LAR). He might get Jalen Ramsey more than you think compared to Stefon Diggs, who also can work away from Ramsey more in the slot.

Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks, Texans (at PIT). Fuller was hamstrung and blanked against the Ravens while Cooks performed. Cooks and Fuller aren’t viable against this Steelers secondary.

Darius Slayton, Giants (vs. SF). Daniel Jones wants to get him the ball often but it just got harder with no Sterling Shepard (toe) to draw coverage attention.

Robby Anderson, Panthers (at LAC). The Chargers have the corners to contain him.

WEEK 3 DFS: Best stacks | Lineup Builder

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Start: Tight ends

Regular starts

Travis Kelce, Chiefs (at BAL), George Kittle, 49ers (if he plays, at NYG), Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. KC), Zach Ertz, Eagles (vs. CIN), Darren Waller, Raiders (at NE), Tyler Higbee, Rams (at BUF), Hunter Henry, Chargers (vs. CAR), Jonnu Smith, Titans (at MIN)

Stronger starts

Jared Cook, Saints (vs. GB). Cook scored in Week 2 to save his value in revenge game No. 1. Here’s the promising sequel.

Hayden Hurst, Falcons (vs. CHI). The Bears are struggling to cover the tight end and the middle of the field in general.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions (at ARI). He’s been hot, and now he plays the team he lit up to start his rookie season.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (at JAX). He exploded as the hybrid slot in Week 2, and the Jaguars have had all kinds of problems with the tight end early.

Noah Fant, Broncos (vs. TB). He looks like the clear go-to guy for Jeff Driskel after a second big week.

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts (vs. NYJ). If Jack Doyle (ankle) misses again, Philip Rivers would keep this guy busy.

DFS Bargain

Logan Thomas, Washington (at CLE, $3,700 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel). Thomas had targets against the Cardinals but couldn’t quite hit paydirt. The Browns are having major tight end coverage issues, so he’s worth a shot for another trip to the end zone.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Tight ends

Weaker starts

Evan Engram, Giants (vs. SF). Engram is struggling with his drops again, and the 49ers can erase him.

Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (at DEN). This committee has been even worse than imagined for fantasy so far.

Chris Herndon, Jets (at IND). Remember his breakout season hype? Neither do we.

Jimmy Graham, Bears (at ATL). You are hoping that he scores a TD, and there’s not enough hope.

Jordan Akins, Texans (at PIT). File him under players from Houston you don’t want to trust in Heinz Field.

Austin Hooper, Browns (vs. WAS). He’s not doing much of anything to warrant a fantasy start with his new team.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (at SEA). Don’t chase his anomalous box score. The Seahawks’ game will be a big wide receiver game for Dallas.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Start: Defenses

Stronger starts

Steelers (vs. HOU), 49ers (at NYG), Colts (vs. NYJ), Chargers (vs. CAR), Buccaneers (at DEN), Cardinals (vs. DET), Patriots (vs. LV), Browns (vs. WAS)

DFS Bargain

Eagles (vs. CIN, $2,800 on DraftKings, $4,500 on FanDuel). They have been disappointing the first two weeks and unplayable. They can get some sacks and maybe a Burrow interception or two at home.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Who To Sit: Defenses

Weaker starts

Bills (vs. LAR), Rams (at BUF), Titans (at MIN), Bears (at ATL), Ravens (vs. KC), Chiefs (at BAL), Washington (at CLE), Saints (vs. GB)