Famous Dex Sparks Concerns for Saying He’s ‘Gone’ on New Song Snippet

Instagram

Spitting bars about his drug addiction on the untitled song, the rapper rhymes, ‘I’m gone, I’m gone. Can’t leave drugs alone, they tell me leave them drugs alone.’

–

Famous Dex has a new song coming out soon, though it successfully sparked concern over his well-being. Fans have been expressing their worry about the hip-hop musician due to the lyrics that he rhymed on the song, whose snippet was released through his social media account on Monday, September 21.

The untitled song found Dex rapping about his struggles with drug addiction. Feeling he was too far gone to seek help, the “H**’s Mad” hitmaker spitted, “I’m gone, I’m gone, I’m gone. Can’t leave drugs alone, they tell me leave them drugs alone.”

<br />

Listening to the snippet, fans could not help but worry over Dex’s well-being. “Y’all gone clown him but this man rlly crying out for help like fr y’all pray for him,” one person said. “People clowning Famous dex for Heavily Abusing drugs when Juice WRLD and Lil Peep did the same damn thing and y’all ain’t say nothing to them,” another similarly commented.

Feeling bad for Dex, an individual wrote, “He really calling for help through a song damn that’s sad.” Someone else, in the meantime, had this to say, “Watch y’all clown him but bro really crying out for help his team need to do something ASAP before it’s too late.” One more online user chimed in, “Hopefully he goes to rehab or something. he needs help. honest to god.”

Dex has been open about his issues with drug addiction. Last year, he made headlines when he suffered a seizure while performing in West Hollywood. His team later issued a statement that read, “We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”