Face of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Newborn Daughter Seen for the First Time

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star’s wife takes her baby daughter Lyla out while strolling around Santa Monica with her mother Maria Shriver, one month after she gave birth to her first child.

The face of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s daughter Lyla Maria has been revealed for the first time. A glimpse of the newborn baby girl was captured on paparazzi’s camera while her mother took her out over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 20, the children’s book author cradled her one-month-old daughter as she went out for a walk with her own mother Maria Shriver. She kept the baby secure in a Baby Bjorn carrier strapped to her front.

While the baby was safely covered under a white blanket, a glimpse of her face was seen when Katherine turned her back against the camera, offering a peek at her daughter who was sleeping soundly.

Chris announced he and Katherine had welcomed their first child together on August 10. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” read a caption accompanying a picture of the new parents holding the tot’s hand. He added, “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Katherine shared an almost identical birth announcement on her social media page, under which her mother Maria commented, “So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are!!!”

While the baby is Katherine’s first, Chris has had another child, an eight-year-old son named Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Turns out Chris being an experienced father is advantageous for Katherine as a source told PEOPLE last month, “It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

The source also dished on the first-time mom’s recovery, saying, “And Kat has the best attitude. She is obviously still tired, but she loves being a mom. She is so positive and excited about the whole experience.”

The so-called insider added, “She loves seeing Chris with their girl. He is such a good dad. This was one of the things that Kat was attracted to from the beginning: Chris loves being a dad. Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad.”