Roommates, Erica Mena and Safaree have spent a lot of time defending their relationship since before they were married—and now rumors are circulating that their relationship could be on the brink of divorce. Both Erica Mena and Safaree are no longer following each other on Instagram, as Erica recently posted some questionable photos without mentioning her husband.

It was only a few weeks ago that Erica Mena was fiercely defending her husband Safaree to those who constantly refer to him as “corny”—and a few months back the couple officially started separate OnlyFans pages. However, now it appears that there may be trouble in paradise.

Erica Mena and Safaree have officially hit the unfollow button on Instagram and fans have gone into high alert. As if that wasn’t enough to spark intense break-up rumors, it appears that Erica also sent subliminal shots to Safaree with her recent IG post.

In her recent photo with her children in the pool, she wrote the following caption “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f**ked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.” She also recently retweeted a post about cutting ties with people that don’t appreciate her, saying that that’s her “toxic trait.”

There may be a small glimmer of hope for the two since Erica still currently has “Samuels” listed as her last name on Instagram…but for how long is the question.

View this post on Instagram #EricaMena posted a photo poolside with her kids. Meanwhile, #Safaree is in the studio. They’re also no longer following each other on IG Hope everything’s okay with them! (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Erica Mena & Safaree Spark Break-Up Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram appeared first on The Shade Room.