Emma Stone & Dave McCary Fuel Marriage Rumors With Matching Rings

Emma Stone and Dave McCary‘s Crazy, Stupid, Love is the real deal.

The Oscar winner is notoriously private about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live writer, but a simple accessory has fans speculating about the couple’s relationship status. Emma and Dave, who announced their engagement in December, were spotted wearing matching gold bands while out in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Emma, 31, was first seen wearing the ring in May when she partnered with Reese Witherspoon for a virtual conversation about mental health and the pandemic, however Dave’s coordinating band might just indicate that they’re officially married.

For their afternoon stroll, Emma and Dave kept things comfy and casual. The La La Land star wore a pair of oversized overalls, a crewneck sweatshirt and Birkenstock sandals, while Dave, 35, wore a graphic T-shirt and black pants. Both Emma and Dave went undercover in baseball hats.