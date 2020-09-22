Ellen DeGeneres Workplace Addresses Controversy in Season 18 Premiere

Ellen Degeneres returned to season 18 of her daytime talk show, where she addressed the controversy surrounding the alegged toxic working environment.

Ellen said the show has made “the necessary changes.”

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, the workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter,” she added.

Ellen was accused of being hostile towards her staff. There were also allegations of sexual harassment made against other senior team members.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said.

“Being known as the ‘be kind’ lady is a tricky position to be in,” she continued. “So let me give you some advice out there if anybody’s thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the ‘be kind’ lady. Don’t do it. The truth is I am that person that you see on TV.”