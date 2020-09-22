Home Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres Workplace Addresses Controversy in Season 18 Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres Workplace Addresses Controversy in Season 18 Premiere

Bradley Lamb
Ellen Degeneres returned to season 18 of her daytime talk show, where she addressed the controversy surrounding the alegged toxic working environment.

Ellen said the show has made “the necessary changes.”

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, the workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter,” she added.

