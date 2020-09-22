Home Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres Apology Video Reactions

Ellen DeGeneres Apology Video Reactions

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Updated 9 minutes ago. Posted 9 minutes ago

Ellen said being known as the “Be Kind” lady is a “tough position to be in.”


James Devaney / GC Images

Even before the News article, old clips of Ellen’s strange behavior problematic towards celebrity guests and her audience went viral, and people started questioning the validity of Ellen’s “Be Kind” persona.


NBC

In the days leading up to her show’s return, Ellen promised to address the allegations. And she did in a video captioned, “Today we’re starting a new chapter.”


NBC / Via EllenTube

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” Ellen said in the opening monologue. “I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

The seven-minute video had pauses for applause (even though there was no live audience) and a joke that being the “Be Kind” lady — which Ellen said she started saying after the death of LGBTQ teen Tyler Clementi — was a “tough position to be in.”

People were not impressed or convinced by the “apology” video, noting how bizarre it is for Ellen to be starting a “new chapter” this far into her career:

ellen on the 18th season of her show talking about “today we’re starting a new chapter” like wrap it up bro finish the book

Others noted how disingenuous the apology video seemed:

the ellen stuff fucking sucks. i have to admit, as a lesbian, i’ve struggled to let myself go full “fuck ellen,” because she was so important for queer women for so long. but being alive in america today, i’m so fucking tired of watching powerful, wealthy white people openly lie.

the ellen stuff fucking sucks. i have to admit, as a lesbian, i’ve struggled to let myself go full “fuck ellen,” because she was so important for queer women for so long. but being alive in america today, i’m so fucking tired of watching powerful, wealthy white people openly lie.

Ellen wants everyone to know that the "happy/amazing,quot; person she portrays on TV is real and her only crime was not policing her toxic team 🙄 Gee, quite an "apology,quot; lady https://t.co/yJEOiT578H

Ellen wants everyone to know that the “happy/amazing” person she portrays on TV is real and her only crime was not policing her toxic team 🙄 Gee, quite an “apology” lady

https://t.co/yJEOiT578H

I gotta hand it to Ellen to delivering the most unevolved Aquarian apology lmaoooooooo jeebus

I gotta hand it to Ellen to delivering the most unevolved Aquarian apology lmaoooooooo jeebus

People said her jokes about the allegations showed she didn’t take them seriously:

Ellen’s apology: 1) I had no idea the place and people I go to who work for me were in a toxic environment. 2) I’m not good enough an actor to fake nice. 3) I’m taking this so seriously I’m throwing in a bunch of jokes so my audience will validate I’m a good person.

Ellen’s apology:

1) I had no idea the place and people I go to who work for me were in a toxic environment.
2) I’m not good enough an actor to fake nice.
3) I’m taking this so seriously I’m throwing in a bunch of jokes so my audience will validate I’m a good person.

ellen degeneres using her first monologue back after allegations of a toxic work environment to make jokes about how she's impatient and not a good enough actress to fake being a nice person for 18 years just grosses me the fuck out.

ellen degeneres using her first monologue back after allegations of a toxic work environment to make jokes about how she’s impatient and not a good enough actress to fake being a nice person for 18 years just grosses me the fuck out.

What did you personally think of Ellen’s video? Do you agree with the backlash? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©