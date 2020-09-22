Dzumhur and coach taking legal action against French Open organisers over COVID-19 test By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Tennis: US OPEN

PARIS () – Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur is taking legal action against French Open organisers after he was barred from entering the qualification round after his coach Petar Popovic tested positive for COVID-19.

Popovic tested positive but argued it was a ‘false positive’ because he already had contracted the virus earlier this year, saying he was “full of antibodies”.

Dzumhur and Popovic said they were denied a second test by French Open organisers, the French tennis federation (FFT), with Popovic saying a new test he underwent returned negative, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

“It’s a scandal and a huge frustration,” Popovic told L’Equipe on Tuesday.

“I’m sure we’re going to win in court. They’re going to pay a lot for this. It makes me crazy.”

Six players have already been denied playing in the qualification phase amid positive coronavirus tests.

The main draw starts on Sunday.

The FFT was not immediately available for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR