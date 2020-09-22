Draya Michele Fuels NFL Star Tyrod Taylor Dating Rumors With Flirty Comment

Instagram

The media personality and the San Diego Chargers player are rumored to be dating ever since the former posted some pics from an invite-only event that she threw.

Draya Michele has been rumored to be dating Tyrod Taylor for a while. Even though neither of them has addressed the speculation, the media personality has just fueled the rumors when she left a flirty comment underneath one of his recent Instagram posts.

Recently, Tyrod took to the photo-sharing site to post a photo of him posing in a fly outfit as he rocked leather pants with a ton of diamonds. Donning a pair of brown shoes, the athlete kept his accessories simple with a gold watch and a bracelet. “Quality leathers provided by @hiltonturner_ Season 10. Week 2,” so he said in the caption.

The post has since been liked by more than eight thousand people, and Draya was one of them. Not only that, but the “Basketball Wives LA” alum also left a heart-eyes emoji in the comment section of the post.

Rumors of Draya and Tyrod dating first sparked earlier this year, when she posted some snaps from an invite-only event she threw and the NFL star just happened to be a part of the small group. She added fuel to the rumors when she shared on Instagram Stories a video of herself watching Tyrod’s team San Diego Chargers’ game.

Draya was previously in an on-and-off romance with Orlando Scandrick. First linked in 2013, the pair got engaged in 2015 and she gave birth to his son in the following year. In late last year, the 35-year-old announced their breakup. “I have been single for the entire month of December,” she said on Instagram Stories at the time. “So if anyone has anything to say or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.”

Following the split, Draya sparked romance rumors with another football player Corey Coleman, but she insisted that their relationship is purely platonic.