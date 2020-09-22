DJ Boof Threatens to Air Out Wendy Williams’ Dirty Laundry After Getting Fired

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, the disk jockey appears to be addressing his alleged firing from her talk show, ‘And when I say, s**t about to be crazy, it’s about to be crazy.’

–

DJ Boof has apparently responded to reports that he got fired from “The Wendy Williams Show”. During an Instagram Live stream, the disk jockey alluded that he didn’t know about the firing at all and seemed to be so upset about it he considered airing out host Wendy’s dirty laundry.

During the Live session, he told his viewers that “s**t is going to be crazy, y’all. God don’t like ugly.” He then added, “This little DJ is powerful. …I feel thankful, I’m blessed. I’m thankful, you know, you never know who really f**k with you. God don’t like ugly, y’all. And when I say, s**t about to be crazy, it’s about to be crazy.”

Responding to someone who said that he “got the juice,” Boof said, “I don’t get the juice. I don’t get the tea. I got the f***ing coffee,” before breaking into laughter. Following the stream, he then took to Instagram Stories to post a poll asking his followers to choose between tea or coffee. It was clearly a reference to his previous comment during the Live session.

<br />

Fans became convinced that Wendy fired Boof, with whom she sparked dating rumors, after DJ Suss One announced on Instagram that he’d be taking over the DJ position on her talk show. “Breaking News. I’m spinning on the @wendyshow every weekday Monday thru Friday starting today. Season 12,” so he said alongside some footage of him on the set of the show.

<br />

While the reason behind the replacement decision is still unclear, some people suspected that she decided to fire Boof because he also serves as Nicki Minaj‘s official DJ. As people might have already known, Nicki and Wendy don’t have the best relationship ever since the latter took a jab at the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty.