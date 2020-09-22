Diljit Dosanjh’s car collection is bound to make you feel envious

Diljit Dosanjh who made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab is a Punjabi singer cum actor who also does Hindi movies now. His performance in his last release Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani was loved by one and all. And not just that, his latest album G.O.A.T has become a rage. With so much going right for him, the actor is currently loaded with great offers and with great offers come big amounts of money and luxury.

Diljit owns a string of hot wheels which could easily make anyone’s jaw drop. His first-ever luxury ride was BMW 520 Luxury line which is worth Rs 59.3 lakhs, other than that he owns a Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 1.92 crore and a Porsche Panamera worth Rs 1.89 crore. Isn’t that amazing?