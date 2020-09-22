Diana Penty talks about the first designer bag she bought

Diana Penty stepped into the world of movies with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail alongside Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Diana was a model for a long time before that and post the release of Cocktail, a lot of attention came to her almost overnight. She is still waiting to make a mark in Bollywood with another project, as, the ones she was a part of in the middle didn’t do too well. The actress is, however, almost always in the limelight because of her effortless style. She manages to look chic in everything from casual wear to classy gowns.

Diana recently revealed the first time she bought a designer bag. The actress said that it was when she had finally managed to earn a big amount and was on a shopping spree while holidaying. She said that she spent a huge amount on a Gucci handbag that she bought. That was the first time she ever bought a designer handbag. Firsts are always memorable, aren’t they?