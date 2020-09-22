Dia Mirza gives a befitting reply to all those spreading fake news



Bollywood has become a hotbed of controversy since the past few months. After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several things about the film industry are being said by millions of people. However, most of it is also stoked by misinformation. The latest one to be hit by this is actress Dia Mirza. Currently, the Narcotics Control Bureau is trying their level best to nab people associated with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and not just that the NCB is taking a look at any information about the use of drugs in Bollywood. A report suggested that Dia Mirza has also been summoned by the NCB for the same. However, the actress has come out in the open and negated all such reports saying that it’s all fake news.



Her social media post read, “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substance of any form in my life. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career, which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work, I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law-abiding citizen of India.”