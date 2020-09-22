Denise Richards Thanks Garcelle Beauvais For Her Support On ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards spoke to new co-host of Th Real, Garcelle Beauvais, about her decision to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and thanked Garcelle for her support throughout the series.

When all of the ladies turned on her, at times, Garcelle was the only housewive who had Denise’s back.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” she says in the clip. “Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

Denise continued, “Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” she said. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”