Denise Richards Thanks Garcelle Beauvais For Her Support On 'RHOBH'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Denise Richards spoke to new co-host of Th Real, Garcelle Beauvais, about her decision to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and thanked Garcelle for her support throughout the series.

When all of the ladies turned on her, at times, Garcelle was the only housewive who had Denise’s back.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” she says in the clip. “Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

