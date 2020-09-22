DBRS maintains Canada’s AAA rating, but eyes throne speech for new spending plans

The stable triple-A debt rating is important for the government to secure favourable borrowing rates for its programs and economic stimulus that currently lie outside the ability of taxes and other income to pay for them.

The rating is a vote of confidence in the country on the eve of the widely anticipated throne speech from the federal Liberal government on Wednesday that will likely include hints on new spending plans to restart the economy. DBRS said it will be watching for further signs of fiscal stewardship in the speech as well as the fiscal update or budget in the fall, it said.

“We will be focused on the medium-term sustainability, counter-cyclicality, and growth-enhancing features of the multi-year fiscal strategy,” DBRS said in its report.