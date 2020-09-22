Dancing with the Stars Is on Tonight, Tuesday September 22

After a star-studded premiere, Dancing with the Stars already went off schedule. If you turned on your TV last night ready to shimmy and shake with your favorite stars and celebs, you were probably mighty disappointed not to see a single sequin. That’s because this week, Dancing with the Stars, which normally airs Monday nights, got bumped so that ABC could air the New Orleans Saints vs. the Las Vegas Raiders football game. We love us some sportsball, but the mirrorball is what we’re concerned with right now.

Don’t take those dancing shoes off though, because a new episode of Dancing with the Stars — and the first elimination of the season — will be airing tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c on ABC. Be sure to tune in to watch Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough deliver all-new scores for all-new routines! And, of course, we’re just dying to see whether Tyra Banks gently announces who’s going home, or whether she pulls out her America’s Next Top Model fierceness and tells them to get gone!

Dancing with the Stars will return to its normal time next week, Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars’ 25 Most Shocking Moments of All Time

Dancing With the StarsPhoto: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c on ABC.