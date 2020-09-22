Home Entertainment DaBaby Sued For Attacking Hotel Employee

DaBaby Sued For Attacking Hotel Employee

Bradley Lamb
Rapper DaBaby has been slapped with a lawsuit over his assault on a hotel employee last December.

Cristofher Pocasangre, the alleged victim, is suing the artist for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other charges after their December 2019 confrontation, according to TMZ.

Pocasangre claims that he was working at a Marriott near Beverly Hills, where he asked the “Suge” rapper for a photo. DaBaby declined. Pocasangre says he then took a selfie anyway, and DaBaby was not pleased.

