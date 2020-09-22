Da Brat Shares She Once Beat Up Half-Naked Woman Over Ex Allen Iverson

Instagram

Appearing on Kandi Burruss’ ‘Speak on It’, the 46-year-old raptress also opens up that her 3-year prison stint ‘shocked’ her and made her go ‘into a depression.’

Da Brat is opening up about various things during her appearance in a new episode of Kandi Burruss’ “Speak on It”. The rapper got candid as she recalled her time in prison as well as the time when she was dating NBA star Allen Iverson.

During the episode, the 46-year-old rapper revealed that Allen had “too many h**s,” to the point she had had enough with it. “He had a baby mama, some kids, he had a lot of stuff going on. It lasted for a good while. Both of my grandmothers loved him… It just didn’t work out,” she told Kandi.

“He had too many b****es. I think the last straw was we were sitting in the hotel, and this half-naked b**** walks up the hallway, talking about she’s looking for him…I must have molly whopped that b***h down the hallway. I was like, ‘You know what, I said I can’t do this.’ I said, ‘I can’t do this with you.’ ”

“I just faded out, stopped answering the calls and it fizzled out. But then I heard, he was f***ing dis b***h, dat b***h. B****es I knew, b****es I was cool with. I was like, “Nope. I’m done,’ ” she concluded.

Da Brat also shared that her prison stint “shocked” her and made her go “into a depression.” The hip-hop star, who previously served 21 months in prison of a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault charges, explained, “It took a lot to like for it to settle and realize like b***h you’re in prison and you ain’t in the county jail. You ain’t getting out for a long time.”





As for her decision to come out and confirmed her romantic relationship to fiancee Jessica Dupart, Da Brat said, “I was like you know what f**k it. I’m happy, I don’t care, I’m in love with this woman. She completes me, she makes me happy, she makes me feel like I’ve never felt before – hell yeah I want people to know.”