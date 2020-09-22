Cyril Abiteboul frustrated by Daniel Ricciardo’s departure for McLaren

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has fired another broadside at his departing star Daniel Ricciardo, noting that the Australian’s recent good form explains why the team was so frustrated that he chose to leave.

Ricciardo is coming to the end of his two-year deal with Renault, and will join McLaren in 2021, in what is seen as, at most, a sideways move.

Renault and McLaren are two of the teams fighting for ‘best of the rest’ status behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Renault has enjoyed an uptick in fortunes in recent weeks, with Ricciardo finishing fourth in both the Belgian and Tuscan races, and sixth in Italy, however the seven-time race winner is yet to finish on the podium since joining Renault.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul. (AAP)

The Australian has generally outpaced the McLarens in those races, although Carlos Sainz picked up second place in a crazy Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo made his decision to sign with McLaren in May, before the 2020 season kicked off, but with momentum swinging towards Renault in recent races, he faces the ugly prospect of staring at the rear wing of his replacement, Fernando Alonso, in 2021.

“I think everyone has been able to feel the frustration, and my own frustration, when it was announced,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

“And let’s be honest. I had the feeling that this was coming, that the team had made a step up, and that the car would be better.

Daniel Ricciardo on his way to fourth place in the Belgian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“Plus that there was much more to come actually in the pipeline, that he had not driven yet. I knew the figures, but the problem is that it’s only figures, and I know that he’s been promised lots of things in the past not only by us, but also by his previous team.

“Daniel is very emotional but he has clearly made a step up. He has gained massively in confidence with the team and with the car, and the relationship between him and his race engineer is very, very strong. We see all of that, it’s finally paying dividends.”

It’s not the first time Abiteboul has taken aim at Ricciardo. When the Australian’s move to McLaren was first announced, he could hardly hide his disgust, noting that “reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a team.”

Abiteboul’s comments come on the same day that Alonso toured the Renault factory for the first time since he signed as Ricciardo’s replacement.

The Spaniard won the world title with the team in 2005 and 2006, and says he can’t wait to get back in the car.

“An incredible thrill to go back to the factory,” he tweeted.

“I came to Renault in 2002, when I was 21 years old, I know every corner of this place, every corridor, every door… It has been a very special day.”